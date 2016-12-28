A little rain will fall

Lessons Learned by Glenetta Shuey

Into every life comes the sweetest moments at the most unexpected times, but just as quickly, the most devastating events can fracture life as we know it. That is why I have always believed in trying to cherish those wonderful times in order to get through unbelievably difficult ones that are sure to come.

Over the years, I taught students who were such loners; it was evident in their demeanor. Often, these particular students had difficulty holding eye contact with anyone and never wanted to be the center of attention. These students tugged at my heartstrings. Even though I didn’t always know their backstory, it was obvious that they had not had the easy life that most children take for granted. For some reason, I would take extra care to let them know that I knew they existed and indeed were important in my world. Engaging them and gaining their trust sometimes took a while, but in the end, they were aware that I would always be there for them. I suppose I saw a bit of my oldest brother in them. He too had been somewhat of the outsider when he was alive. I clearly recognized that look.

One of these students was a young woman who had survived an abusive childhood. I distinctly remember where she sat in my classroom: first row against the wall in the last desk. I believe if she could have disappeared into the woodwork, she would have done so. On a day towards the end of the second semester, I was walking around the classroom checking homework when she handed me a sheet of paper which was carefully folded. With it she handed me a tiny crystal bottle. In her meek voice, she told me it was for me, but asked that I wait until the end of class to read it. She quickly went back to work.

This poem was the contents of this page:

“Within this bottle contains a substance of time.

It resembles an essence of everlasting love.

It’s the deepest of feelings, trickled down from above.

Behold the memories contained within itself.

Place it now with caring hands upon your shelf.

So when you are down, hold this to your chest,

And a smile shall form and all your troubled thoughts shall rest.

It will calm your fears and chase away pain.

It’s a symbol of inspiration; it’s a bottle of rain!”

After these lines, she thanked me for being a “great” teacher and signed her name.

I was so taken aback that I couldn’t speak for a bit. (Those of you who know me well know that is nearly impossible!) Tears welled in my eyes, not for me, but because this lonely young girl probably held on to this very bottle or something like it during some of her darkest hours.

The words from a poem by Longfellow and made famous in the song by Ella Fitzgerald: “Into each life some rain must fall” comes to mind with this special gift.

It has been 24 years since I received that gift. The letter is tattered but still legible and that bottle of rain still remains on my shelf. I have taken it down during my own dark times. It has served its purpose. What a blessing!