APSO investigates burglaries

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating several burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Egan/Evangeline area that occurred during nighttime hours of Dec. 1 and 17.

During the burglaries the suspect stole an upright air compressor, a battery charger and a briefcase.

If you have any information regarding these crimes or any other crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS / (337) 789-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

