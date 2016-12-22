APSO investigates burglaries
The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating several burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Egan/Evangeline area that occurred during nighttime hours of Dec. 1 and 17.
During the burglaries the suspect stole an upright air compressor, a battery charger and a briefcase.
If you have any information regarding these crimes or any other crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS / (337) 789-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=40844
Posted by Graphic Designer 2 on Dec 22 2016. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry