ASSIST Agency to provide free tax prep

The ASSIST Agency, Inc. will be providing income tax preparation services at no charge for low- to moderate-income individuals and families for 2016 tax returns.

“We’ve been doing this at the agency for approximately nine years,” said Community Services Director Edna Semar. “Members of our office are trained by the IRS and can file both Federal and State returns electronically.”

By filing electronically, individuals can expect to receive their tax refund in as little as 21 days. Earned Income Tax Credits for those who qualify could receive a larger return.

The ASSIST Agency income tax services are provided through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, which is also a sub-program through the United Way of Southwest Louisiana.

Semar said citizens should bring all W2s, social security cards, a legal form of identification and any other information regarding any other type of income they have available. To qualify for the free income tax preparation service, applicants must make no more than $54,000 per year.