Baker senior pours in 38 in win, Woods has big night for Dogs

Baker High School’s Dexter Dennis was a one-man wrecking crew here Wednesday night, as he guided the Buffaloes to an 86-79 win over the Jennings Bulldogs in the final contest of the Bulldog Christmas Bash. Dennis poured in a game high 38 points and yanked down 16 rebounds to help Baker pull away from Jennings in the third quarter. Jennings’ Sylk Woods went step-for-step with Dennis throughout the contest, and turned in arguably his best performance in a Bulldog uniform by dumping in 30 points and hauling in 12 rebounds.

“That dude (Dennis) is just good, he is the real deal,” said Jennings Head Man Logan Maddox. “I told Sylk (Woods) that he would pretty much have to cancel him out all night, and he was pretty close by hitting 30 of his own. Dennis is probably the best player we will see all year. When you see somebody like that in high school, you expect those stats. The guy is just a great player.”

The game was actually tied 33-33 at the half after a back-and-forth first two periods of play. Baker (14-2) had opened with a 7-point lead in the opening stanza, however Jennings (6-5) finished on a 6-0 run to end the first period down 16-15. Woods pumped in 8 points in the opening frame, while Travis Etienne Jr. knocked down 6. The second period was more of the same, with Woods and Dennis going head-to-head. Woods poured in 11 second-quarter tallies, while Dennis threw in 13 of his 38 in the frame.

Baker shot out of the gates on a 10-0 run to start the second half, something Maddox explained was the turning point in the game.