Celebrating a year of God’s gifts

The Way I See It by Don West

As I approach another year, I have to glance over my shoulder and wonder where time went, for this year seemed to sprout wings. I have found that the more I seem to enjoy life, the faster it passes. Young people who read this will have no clue of that which I speak, but those who are enjoying the golden years know very well how the days, months and years slip by ever so quickly. But I shall not look back in regret, lest it be to see a missed opportunity, for I have many good memories of a life blessed with all of God’s great gifts. He has been extra special to me and granted much more than many, and I am appreciative and pray daily that I use His Gifts wisely and generously.

If I pause to reflect on my failings this year, I would never finish this column because it is easy to get wrapped up in the negatives. If I just try to recall the right choices that I have made, then I realize that those few times have much room for expansion and enhancement. When I have said something to offend instead of a word of kindness, it cannot be unsaid, but I can make a personal effort to retrain my brain to think before speaking. When I have failed to show compassion or caring to a friend or foe, I may have placed the final straw on the proverbial camel and lost the opportunity to repair or save that relationship and I would vow that never happen again.

I hope that the New Year will bring great things to you and your families, things like love, understanding and time together for sharing. I hope that you are prosperous in wealth, health and happiness and that you will always try to give back those gifts from God that which He has given to you to share with others. It may be simply a smile or kind word to a stranger, or forgiveness to someone who has wronged you or a helping hand to someone you love. I can promise you that those gestures will be all of the New Year resolutions you will ever need. If first, we resolve to be kind, and leave selfishness, prejudice and jealousy out of the formula, the rest of life will be a song.

Bobbye and I wish you a safe, happy, and blessed New Year.