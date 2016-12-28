COA accepting membership applications

Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) residents interested in assisting the elderly and becoming a member of the JDP Council on Aging (COA) can apply now. The COA is currently updating its membership files and accepting new applicants.

“We only accept new members once a year, so this would be the time to apply,” Jeff Davis COA Executive Director Helen Langley said. “Right now, we currently have over 3,000 members. We wouldn’t be able to do everything we do without these members volunteering, so we do encourage members to volunteer.”

Langley said any JDP resident, age 18 or older, who is interested in assisting and helping the elderly should apply.

“There really isn’t a whole lot of responsibility,” she said. “Members can try to get donations for the agency but we don’t push that very hard because we do most of that ourselves. But that is the purpose of membership.”