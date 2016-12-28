Dalton James “Hoss” Thibodeaux

Funeral services for Dalton James “Hoss” Thibodeaux, 58 of Jennings will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at 11 a.m., with Deacon Bennett McNeal officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 4-9 p.m., and will continue Thursday, Dec. 29, from 8 a.m. until the time of his service.

Dalton will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery.

Dalton James “Hoss” Thibodeaux was born in Jennings on Aug. 16, 1958, to Stacy Thibodeaux and Jeanette Myers Thibodeaux. He was called to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dalton is survived by his two sons, Brett LaSalle of Jennings and Stephen Evans of Jennings; his three daughters, Courtney Thibodeaux of Jennings, Mindy Stewart of Texas and Brandi Crochet of Massachusetts; three brothers, Darrell Thibodeaux (Peggy) of Lake Charles, John Thibodeaux of Hackberry and Marshall Daigle (Mary) of Mermentau; three sisters, Teena Lopez (John R.) of Jennings, Shirley Thibodeaux of Church Point and Belinda Abshire (Jessie) of Hackberry; as well as five grandchildren.

Dalton is now rejoicing in heaven with those who preceded him in death, including his parents, Stacy and Jeanette Myers Thibodeaux; and one grandchild, Aaron Richard.