Dogs back in win column

LEROY – After opening the North Vermillion High School (NVHS) Tournament with a loss to Rayne on Tuesday, the Jennings Bulldogs rebounded nicely with a 65-56 win over the Kaplan Pirates last night. With the win, the Dogs moved to 7-6, and stopped a two-game losing skid. Jennings will return to action tonight when battle the Notre Dame Pioneers at NVHS.

“Overall I thought we had a good performance tonight,” said Jennings Head Coach Logan Maddox. “We played intense defense in the first half, and had a good lead going into the break. we got into some foul trouble in the second half and they made a run, but I was proud of our resiliency and fight at the end to get some stops and put them away.”

Jennings held an 11-10 lead after one period of play, but shot past Kaplan in the second stanza to carry a 25-18 advantage at halftime. Travis Etienne Jr. began to warm up for the Dogs in the second stanza, as he knocked in 7 of his game-high 24 in that period.