Etienne picks up LSU offer

Jennings High School senior running back Travis Etienne Jr. finally got the call from LSU Tuesday morning with an official scholarship offer to play for the Tigers. Etienne, who holds offers from almost every school in the Southeastern Conference, and is rated as a 4-star running back by 247 Sports and Rivals.com.

Following the recent I-10 Bowl featuring all-stars from the Lake Charles and Lafayette areas, Etienne revealed a new top-3 that included LSU, Texas A&M and Tennessee. Etienne committed to the Aggies earlier in the summer but backed off and opened up his recruitment shortly after. The Tigers currently have 3-star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire of Catholic-Baton Rouge listed as the only running back commitment in the Class of 2017.

Etienne capped off his football career at Jennings High School as its most decorated running back in history by rushing for 7,518 yards on 696 carries and 103 TD’s. He also caught 18 balls for 421 yards and 7 TD’s, while also returning 12 kicks for scores as well. Etienne accumulated over 5 miles (8,854 yards) of total offense and 125 TD’s in 42 games.

During his junior season, Etienne rushed for close to 3,000 yards and 50 TD’s, while earning 4-3A Offensive Player of the Year and Class 3-A All-State Player of the Year honors. He was again awarded 4-3A Offensive Player of the Year honors after rushing for 2,366 yards and 36 TD’s during his senior campaign. Etienne was also named to the LSWA Class 3-A All-State Team released a few days ago.

Etienne could not be reached for comment, however JHS Head Coach Rusty Phelps did confirm Tuesday morning that LSU had extended the offer.