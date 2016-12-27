Family feud leads to Christmas shooting death

LAKE ARTHUR – One man here is charged in the Christmas Day shooting death of his first cousin.

Lake Arthur Police Department (LAPD) Assistant Chief Terrie Guillory said the incident took place on New Orleans Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“We got the call from the suspect’s sister that her cousin, 41-year-old Shaft Q. Francis of Lance Road in Jennings, was shot at the home of a family member,” said Guillory. “When officers arrived, they found the victim lying unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.”

Francis was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Because this incident occurred on family property during a Christmas gathering, a large group of people were already at the scene,” added Guillory. “The officer asked the crowd who shot the victim and they all pointed to his first cousin, 40-year-old Ray D. Brister of New Orleans Avenue in Lake Arthur.”

Family members were questioned and officials located a .380 semi-automatic handgun in the vicinity of the crime scene.

During an interview, Brister admitted to shooting Francis over an ongoing dispute.

“Brister told detectives he had gone to the family property where several family members had gathered earlier that day,” said Guillory. “Francis approached Brister and the two had an altercation when Francis asked Brister to leave the premises. Brister left but returned shortly after with a gun. Francis again approached Brister, which lead to another altercation. At that time, Brister produced the firearm he had in his possession and shot Francis in the chest. Francis died as a result of the gunshot wound almost immediately.”

Brister, a convicted felon, was just released from prison this year after serving a two-year sentence for multiple drug charges.