Flu season is here

Flu activity is increasing in Louisiana but remains below the regional baseline.

The other most commonly reported respiratory viruses are Rhino/Enterovirus, Adenovirus, and RSV, according to the Influenza Surveillance Summary Report, which describes the tracking results of the Louisiana Office of Public Health Infectious Disease Epidemiology Section (IDEpi).

Jennings American Legion Hospital (JALH) has seen an increase in patients experiencing flu-like symptoms in the past few weeks.

“The number of patients diagnosed with the flu or experiencing flu-like symptoms has increased,” JALH Infection Prevention Phyllis Theriot, MT (ASCP), CIC explained. “It’s not wide-spread yet and that’s a good thing, but it is definitely on the rise. Right now, we don’t have anyone with a diagnosis of the flu at the moment, but one-third of our patients have respiratory symptoms, meaning they have some type of respiratory diagnosis. It is definitely the season to be sick.”