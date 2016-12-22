Former NFL player visits nursing home resident

Former LSU and New England Patriots star Kevin Faulk has earned Super Bowl rings and been inducted into the New England Hall of Fame, but on Wednesday morning he fulfilled the dream of a 93-year-old fan at Camelot Brookside in Jennings

Decked out in full Patriots attire, including a his own replica Super Bowl ring, Camelot resident Alcide Perossier sat arm-in-arm with the Carencro native, reliving glorious memories Faulk experienced on the gridiron. For Perossier, the encounter was described as “the best Christmas and birthday present” he could ever dream of.

The meeting was the result of a friendship between Perossier, originally of New Orleans, and fellow Camelot resident and hall neighbor, 89-year-old George Foster of Jennings.

Faulk, who graduated from Carencro High School and set numerous rushing records in his time as an All-American running back at LSU in the late 1990’s, recently was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.