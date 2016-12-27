Group offers support to grieving mothers, widows

A support group for grieving mothers and widows will start meeting in January.

First Lady of Faith Life Church and Outreach Center, Director of the Women’s Department and group coordinator Theresa Shelvin created Rachael’s Voice to offer support to grieving mothers and widows. The group will first meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at the church’s home on W. Division Street in Jennings.

“I got the name from Jeremiah 31:15, where Rachael cried for her children when her children were killed,” Shelvin explained. “The verse says, “’A voice is heard in Ramah, mourning and great weeping, Rachel weeping for her children and refusing to be comforted, because they are no more.’”

Shelvin, who has experienced the grief of losing a child first hand, said she believes there is a need, in the Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) community, for this type of support group.

“I decided to put the support group together because I lost a son,” she said. “It took me quite a while to really move on, and just recently, I lost a great nephew. There are other members of the church, who are also mother’s who have lost a child, as well, so I felt like the need is really great in the town.”

Shelvin said the group would come together to offer support and strengthen each other by sharing personal stories, crying together, releasing anger and consoling each other.

“We will hold discussion groups, whoever is interested in sharing their personal story will have the opportunity,” she said. “We will try to help one another, embrace one another and just have a time of prayer.”

The group is open to any and all women who have lost a child or a spouse and would like to attend.