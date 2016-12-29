Hornets improve to 19-1 with thrashing of Fairview

HATHAWAY – The Hathaway High School (HHS) boys basketball team hit the nail on the head against Fairview Tuesday night at Charles F. Groth Gymnasium. The Hornets overtook the Panthers 63-42.

Hornets: 63, Panthers: 42

The Hornets (19-1) kept Fairview grounded throughout the game, keeping their lead up and their defense strong.

The game seemed to be in favor of the Panthers to open when Fairview’s Dalt Reeves gave his team a 3-pointer at the 7:10 mark. Hathaway senior Trey Broussard avenged the Hornets 20 seconds later with his own 3-pointer, tying the game 3-3. At the 6:22 mark, Broussard pulled HHS ahead with a layup, making the score 5-3. Once the Hornets passed the Panthers, they never looked back as they raced to the finish. With 25.9 ticks left, sophomore Trey Blanchard made a layup, ending the first quarter 18-5.

Fairview junior Kameron Williams started the second stanza off with a jumper that brought the score to 18-7. Hathaway freshman Colby Augustine popped a 3 at 6:24, making the score 21-7. The Panthers gained 12 markers, while the Hornets tossed in 10. Blanchard made a free-throw with 14 ticks remaining, concluding the second period 28-17.

Both the Hornets and Panthers came out of halftime with renewed strength, with HHS totaling 19 points, while Fairview canned 13. Senior Trenton Guidry gave HHS 2 tallies at the 7:00 mark, then again at 2:10, and once more at 1:30, gathering 6 markers in total. Fairview’s Isaiah Langley scored the last points of the frame with a 3-pointer. The Hornets ended the stanza with a score of 47-30.

Senior D’Andre Hadnot boosted the Hornets at the 7:10 mark with a 2-pointer, giving HHS a lead of 19 markers. The Hornets acquired 16 tallies in the last quarter, while Fairview gained 12. At the 5:56 mark, Augustine shot a 2-pointer, giving HHS a score of 52-35. The Hornets finished off the epic showdown with a final score of 63-42.