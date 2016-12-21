Invasive Ladybug: Asian ladybeetle showing up in Louisiana

An invasive insect species could be making itself at home in your house, and an LSU AgCenter entomologist says the unwelcome guest is the variegated Asian ladybeetle.

“It is not a native species,” LSU AgCenter entomologist Chris Carlton said. “In Louisiana, we have at least 75 species of ladybugs, and most are native.”

This particular ladybug came to Louisiana in 1988, possibly from a shipping container. “No one really knows how it got here,” he said.

By the early 1990s, Carlton said, the species was found throughout the U.S., and it displaced many native ladybugs.

The invasive species has 30-40 different color variations, with and without spots.

Most ladybugs prefer natural habitats, but this one prefers man-made structures for overwintering shelter, he said.