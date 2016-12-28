Kevan Bradley Hand, Jr.

A Memorial service for Kevan Bradley Hand, Jr., will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at 4 p.m.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the time of his service.

Kevan was born in Bangor, Maine, on July 16, 1955 to Kevan Bradley Hand, Sr. and Margaret Marie Peters Hand. He was called from this life on Dec. 21, 2016. Kevan loved to work, but in his free time he enjoyed sitting around watching TV and visiting with others. He also loved to ride his lawn mower. Kevan was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Kevan is survived by his father, Kevan Bradley Hand, Sr.; his beloved wife, Debra Hand of Iowa; one daughter, Michelle Hand McAdams of Lafayette; one son-in-law, Charles McAdams; one stepson, Nokoma Williams; four grandchildren; Eamon Elias McAdams, Declan Ignatius McAdams, Justice Williams and Gabe Vincent; three brothers, Jeffry A. Hand of Carmel, Maine, Marvin L. Hand of New Port, Maine, and Hal W. Hand of Stetson, Maine; and four sisters, Wanda L. Wood of Penobscot, Maine, Robin A. Young of Brewer, Maine, Valerie L. Porter of Levant, Maine, and Carla J. Miller of Levant, Maine.

Kevan was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Marie Peters Hand; and his sister, Amanda Hand.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.