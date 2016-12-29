Lady Indians open district with spanking of Oberlin

ELTON- The Elton Lady Indians opened their district schedule by defeating the Oberlin Lady Tigers on the road by a final of 59-24. The latest win for the Lady Indians now puts their season record at 11-3, 1-0 in district 4-1A play.

The Lady Indians opened the game with high energy, and a pair of 3-pointers by Jameica James set the tone for the rest of the game. Elton ended the first quarter with a 13-6 lead over the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Indians opened the second quarter in a dominating full-court press, causing numerous turnovers and steals, all while earning points off the fast-break game. Despite both clubs being in early foul trouble, Elton Head Coach Roland Lacomb was able to use a deep bench to push the Lady Indians’ lead to 26-10 at halftime.

Elton came out of the break a little sluggish due to adjustments made by Oberlin at halftime. The Lady Indians were held to a game-low of just 10 points in the third frame, but kept the lead behind a tenacious defense that held Oberlin to only 5 tallies. Elton led 36-15 heading into the fourth quarter.

With Oberlin in deep foul trouble, and continuing to foul Elton players, the Lady Indians stepped up their game and buried the Lady Tigers at the charity stripe. Lacomb was able to clear his bench in the fourth quarter, with a host of reserves making valuable contributions in the scoring column. Elton finished off Oberlin for the 59-24 victory.