Laughlin happy with town improvements

ELTON – At the beginning of his term as mayor here in January, Tony Laughlin said, he felt changes were needed to restore a sense of pride in the community.

A year later, Laughlin said he feels there has been a boost in morale around the town.

“Just walking the streets and talking to people, I feel the morale of the citizens of Elton is much higher now than it used to be,” he said. “I am extremely happy with the way the town looks. We get more compliments from senators, representatives and the town people.”

As of today, the town has collected between $55,000-$58,000 of $69,000 in delinquent water bill payments. In addition, Elton has seen several upgrades and improvements to drainage and sewer systems in 2016.

“We have implemented some changes,” Laughlin said. “We came in to a dire situation with delinquent water bills and I think we did amazingly well collecting a majority of those funds in 2015-2016. We were also able to work on drainage and have just completed a $560,000 grant on the sewage system.”

Laughlin said he is happy with the interest people of Elton are showing innew businesses in the town and hopes more will open in 2017.

“People who never thought of opening businesses are now starting to talk about it,” he claimed.

Laughlin said he is looking forward to a new dollar store and possibly a fast food restaurant opening in the town in 2017.