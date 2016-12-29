Law enforcement cautions public for New Year’s holiday

With the approaching New Year, many people will be celebrating the incoming of 2017 with fireworks, bonfires and alcohol.

Law enforcement agencies remind motorist and partygoers to use caution this holiday season, and to be prepared before getting behind the wheel after imbibing alcoholic beverages, handling explosives or managing family gatherings.

“We know there will be lots of New Year’s celebrations this coming weekend,” said Jennings Police Deputy Chief Danny Semmes. “Especially since the holiday falls on a Saturday night. We want the public to remember it’s illegal to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after consuming alcoholic beverages. Even if you don’t feel intoxicated, just a small amount of alcohol can affect a driver’s reaction time and cause a crash.”

Semmes said Jennings Police Department (JPD) will have extra units out on patrol throughout the holiday weekend.

“We will be operating with an expanded shift out on the streets of Jennings, especially during New Year’s Eve,” he said. “Officers will be specifically on the look out for erratic driving and will enforce drinking and driving laws. People should be prepared and arrange for a safe way to return home following any New Year’s celebration.”

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Ivy Woods said drinking and driving isn’t the only form of inebriation his deputies will be watching out for.

“Many people don’t realize it’s also illegal to drive under the influence of prescription medications,” he said. “If the bottle has a warning label not to operate heavy machinery, that means you cannot drive your vehicle while taking that medication.”