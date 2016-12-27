Norma Broussard Hoffpauir

LAKE ARTHUR – A Mass of Christian burial for Norma Broussard Hoffpauir, 85, were held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church AT 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, with Reverend Jay Alexius officiating.

Visitation was held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Lake Arthurfrom 2:30-9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation continued Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass.

Norma was laid to rest in St. Anthony Cemetery in Lake Arthur.

Norma was born in Lake Arthur on July 8, 1931, to Eldess Broussard, Sr. and Rita Monlezun Broussard. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Dec. 22, 2016, while surrounded by her loving family. Norma lived all her life in Gueydan until three and a half years ago, when she entered J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home Arnaudville. Norma was a homemaker and dedicated her life to caring for her family. She loved to cook, crochet, play Bingo, and go to the casino. Norma also loved her cats and dogs. Norma was a kind and loving person and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Norma is survived by her two sons, Keith Hoffpauir of Gueydan and Chad (Karen) Hoffpauir of Port Barre; one brother, Eldess “Bud” Broussard, Jr. of Gramercy; and two granddaughters, Chloe and Kelsi Hoffpauir.

Norma now rests in Heaven with her parents, Eldess and Rita Broussard; her beloved husband, Warren Hoffpauir; one son, William Hoffpauir; one brother, Rene Broussard; and one sister, Regina Roché.

The family of Mrs. Norma would like to give a very special Thank you to all the staff at J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home for the very special care that they gave her while she was with them.

