Notre Dame knocks off Welsh ladies 64-34

CROWLEY – The Welsh Lady Hounds played their second game of the Notre Dame Tournament last night, and dropped a 64-34 decision to Notre Dame. The Lady Hounds opened the tournament with a 44-35 win over Westminster Christian on Tuesday. The Lady Hounds will be back in action tonight at Welsh High School, where they will be taking on the Lady Bears from Church Point in a non-district contest. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00.

Welsh jumped ahead early 5-2 on a 3 pointer from Amiya Dartest with 6:14 to play in the first quarter, and they held their lead 7-5 with 3:44 left to play. However, the Lady Pios went on a 5-1 run to close out the first quarter, and took a 10-8 lead over the Lady Hounds.

The Lady Hounds went down early in the second quarter, with the Lady Pios going on a 6-0 run to extend their lead to 16-8 with 6:13 left to play. However, the Lady Hounds were able to put themselves back into the game via free throws, with 9 shots made from 5 different players to bring the deficit back down to 6.Notre Dame led 25-19 heading into the intermission.

Notre Dame backed Welsh into a corner early in the second half, going on a 12-0 run to put the score at 37-19 with 5:48 left to play in the third quarter. The Lady Hounds were outscored 26-11 in the third quarter, with Notre Dame leading at the end 51-30.