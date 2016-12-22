Optimist Club welcomes ‘criminal’ to city

A Texas man was arrested on his way through Jennings Wednesday after he failed to enjoy attractions the city has to offer.

The Jennings Optimist Club mock arrest has been a local tradition for over 40 years. The club, along with assistance from local law enforcement and the support of the Immanual Lutheran Church on North Cutting Avenue, “arrests” visitors as they pass through town.

“Paul Schonsby, the founder of the program, attended service during a visit and settled here after experiencing the hospitality of locals,” said Club President Lenor Broussard Cox. “We’ve continued the tradition of hospitality by ‘arresting’ people as they pass through on the interstate. optimist

