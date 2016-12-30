Pro baseball player volunteers at local camp

Professional baseball player Jessie Stallings of Colfax is volunteering his time this week to help coach kids at the Jennings Baseball Camp taking place at Jennings High School (JHS).

Stallings, a pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds organization, heard about the baseball camp from former Grant High School and current JHS Head Coach Andrew Ravaglia, who is also currently coaching the camp alongside Kevin Bruchhaus.

pro

For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.

Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=40942

Posted by on Dec 30 2016. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2016 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in