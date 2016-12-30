Pro baseball player volunteers at local camp

Professional baseball player Jessie Stallings of Colfax is volunteering his time this week to help coach kids at the Jennings Baseball Camp taking place at Jennings High School (JHS).

Stallings, a pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds organization, heard about the baseball camp from former Grant High School and current JHS Head Coach Andrew Ravaglia, who is also currently coaching the camp alongside Kevin Bruchhaus.