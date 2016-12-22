Richard Gotte

The family and friends of Richard Gotte are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on December 21, 2016 at the age of 82.

Funeral services for Richard Gotte will be held at First Pentecostal Church in Jennings on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at 10 a.m., with Reverend James Townley officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., and will resume on Friday, Dec. 23, from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow in the Bluff Cemetery.

Richard was born in Iota to Willey Gotte and Merilla Walker Gotte on Oct. 3, 1934. Richard worked as a roughneck in the oilfield until he retired. Richard loved being outdoors, especially when he was hunting. He also loved entertaining people. Richard was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Maisie Abraham Gotte of Evangeline; two sons, Ricky Gotte and his wife, Pamela Detraz Gotte, of Abbeville and Marvin Byran Gotte and his wife, Linda, of Scott; four brothers, Hubert Gotte of Jennings, Clarence Gotte of Jennings,Floyd Gotte (Pat) of Gott’s Cove and Earl Gotte (Marie) of Gott’s Cove; four sisters, Betty Manuel of Jennings, Merna Trahan (Charlie) of Elton, Verbie Miller of Jennings and Charlotte Gotte of Gott’s Cove; five grandchildren, Mrs. Erin Gotte Blanchard and her husband, Jonathan, Richard Gotte and his wife, Mrs.

Erin Long Gotte, Thomas Gotte, Cory Gotte and Jace Gotte; and three great-grandchildren, Grace and Ava Blanchard, and Everett Gotte.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Willey and Merilla Walker Gotte; his brother, Marion Gotte; and his sister, Brenda Gotte.

Carrying Richard to his final resting place in the Bluff Cemetery will be Ricky Gotte, Byran Gotte, Richard Gotte, Cory Gotte, Thomas Gotte and Jonathan Blanchard.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jace Gotte, Leon Smith, Johnny Hollier, Michael Bonnett, Charlie Rougeau and Everett Gotte.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.