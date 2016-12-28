Road rage on Interstate 10 leads to drug bust

Deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) arrested a Texas man on multiple drug charges after receiving a call that a motorist on the Interstate brandished a firearm at another driver.

On Christmas Day, deputies dispatched to the area of I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 54 when a complainant reported someone in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe traveling in the same direction, pointed a silver handgun at him.

According to JDSO Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, deputies conducted a felony traffic stop on the suspect vehicle at milepost 55 on I-10 east, and ordered the driver, identified as 29-year-old Michael Banks, of 9502 Spiralwood Lane in Houston, Texas, as well as a passenger, to exit the vehicle.

“Deputies asked Banks if there was a silver gun inside the vehicle,” said Ivey. “Banks stated there was a gun inside the glove compartment. Deputies then asked him if he ever pointed it at anyone. He denied it, but admitted he did have some road rage against a driver in a truck that cut him off.”