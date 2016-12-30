Road signs vandalized

Shortly before Christmas, members of the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury road division discovered barricades set up on some parish roads were vandalized, stolen or broken.

Parish Road Administrator Randy Ringuet said some of the signs appear to have been rammed with a vehicle.

“Most of the damage we’ve discovered was on Newcomer Road and Atterberry Road, between Woodlawn and Fenton,” he said. “We discovered the first vandalized sign on Dec. 23, then discovered more in the areas of Broadmore Road in Lake Arthur, as well.”

The barricades are set up on roads where the bridges have been closed.