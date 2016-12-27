Roanoke fire station plans underway

ROANOKE – Fire Districts 1 and 3 will soon see significant growth with the construction of a new station and the purchase new units to provide better services to their respective communities.

Plans to construct a new station for the Roanoke community have been in the works for approximately six years.

The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury recently voted to allow Fire District 1 in Roanoke to borrow $350,000 with 12-year financing from Government Capital Corporation for the station construction. The district is seeking to purchase three lots of property on West First Street, with the intent of starting construction soon.

The current station houses two units, is over 50 years old and does not meet state wind and hurricane resistant regulation standards. Plans for the new station include a three-space bay area. Although the district only has two units at this time, it is in the process of purchasing a 3,000-gallon pumper tank.