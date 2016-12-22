Seeking peace at Christmas

The Way I See It by Don West

All I want for Christmas is peace for all of mankind.

Today I saw in the news where a driver shot at a grandmother because she wasn’t driving fast enough away from a stop sign. I don’t think he will find peace. He killed her three-year-old grandson. I read where a man killed 9 people in a church bible study and he has been convicted but not yet sentenced. I don’t think he will find peace. I read about a number of child abuse and spousal abuse cases that have taken place recently. Some of the victims died, and some escaped, but I am sure that none have found peace – neither the abused nor the abuser.

I have read where there are many people who are discontent with our elected officials, both those who have recently been elected and those who are already holding office. I doubt that we will see peace in politics anytime in the near future.

I hear people complain about their churches, pastors, priests, choirs, and ministers, but they will not find peace and the perfect church will not let me or you belong.

I saw a commercial where Wal-Mart thinks that everyone should feel like a child at Christmas. According to the commercial, it made everyone happy. Is happiness peace? Is happiness about feeling like a child returning to the best Christmas morning in their memory?

I believe peace can be found in the innocence of a child. Take a moment to look at a child, naïve of the ugliness of the world, a child completely secure in the care and love of a parent or grandparent, and put yourself into that scenario before God. Feel that trust in your Creator, feel that comfort in his arms, like a baby asleep in your arms. When we can do that, that is where we will find peace.

A child’s innocence allows them to accept the world without question or hesitation because they have not yet learned of the cruelty. If we could accept Christ and our faith with the same innocence, then we could actually say that during this Christmas, we have found peace.