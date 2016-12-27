Tigers sweep two on first day of tournament

LAKE ARTHUR – The Lake Arthur Tigers (LAHS) picked up a pair of wins on the opening day of the 2016 Rumble in the Jungle Basketball Tournament being held at LAHS. The Tigers beat Iota in their morning opener by a final of 64-50, then knocked off South Cameron 55-40 in the nightcap.

Lake Arthur: 64, Iota: 50

The Tigers placed three scorers in double figures, and survived a barrage of Iota 3-pointers to walk away with their first win of the day on Monday. The Bulldogs nailed 10 3-pointers in the loss, while LAHS’ Torell Levias led all scorers with 21 points.

LAHS (8-6) jumped out to an early 12-11 lead after one quarter of play. Senior Nathan HIbbitts gave the Tigers an early spark by scoring 6 in the first stanza, while Conner Steen paced Iota with 5 points in the quarter.

Iota (12-5) actually grabbed a 30-26 lead at the halftime horn thanks in part to 4 3-pointers in the second period of play. Dylan Hebert, Brett Clay, Colby Wilson and Jaren Latiolais all hit trifectas in the second frame. Levias kept LAHS close by pouring in 7 tallies in the second period.

The Tigers came out smoking in the second half, and outscored the Bulldogs 22-4 in the third to grab a 48-34 lead heading into the final stanza. Levias cranked out 8 points in the frame, while Hibbitts and Rae’veon Jones each pumped in 4.

Iota tried to claw back into the contest in the fourth quarter by dropping in 4 more 3-balls, but it was too late as the Tigers took home the 64-50 win.

The Tigers were lead by Levias’ 21 points, while Hibbitts finished his morning with 12 tallies. Jones added 12 of his own, while Colby Guillory added 9 and Keagan Broussard added 6.

Iota was led by Hebert’s 16 tallies, including 4 bombs from long range. Wilson tossed in 12 in a losing effort, while Latiolais finished with 9.