Tommye Lee Clark Fullilove

A Memorial Service will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel for Tommye Fullilove of Jennings on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at 3 p.m., with Reverend Jachin Dardar officiating.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, and continue until time of her memorial service at 3 p.m.

Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Tommye was born in Canton, Miss., on July 12, 1932, to Thomas Lucine Clark and Maggie Lee Edwards Clark. She was called from this life on Dec. 25, 2016. Tommye dedicated her time to the care of her family. In her spare time she enjoyed to read, cook, and embroider. Tommye was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Tommye is survived by her sons, Skip Fullilove of Jennings and Kevin C. Fullilove of Houston, Texas; two daughters, Dawn Fullilove of Jennings and Cheryl and her husband, Terrell Brown, of Jennings; one sister, Karen Orsborn of Yazoo City, Miss.; nine grandchildren; and 16 greatgrandchildren.

Tommye was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Maggie Lee Clark; her beloved husband, Jimmie C. Fullilove, Sr.; a son, Ronald Lee Prudhomme; and one brother, Jessie Davis Clark.

