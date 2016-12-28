Young Bin Kang

Young Bin Kang, MD, passed away in his sleep on Dec. 26, 2016 at the age of 78.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery in Welsh.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Young Hee Kang, MD; his children and their spouses: Jane Kang, MD, and husband, David McCauley; Nancy Kang Davis, MD, and spouse, Bradley Davis; Thomas Kang, MD, and spouse, Hana Kim, PhD; William Kang, MD, and spouse, Arshia Soleimani, MD; and four grandchildren; Leopold Davis, Lottie Davis, Sophia Kang and Bonnie McCauley.

He was born in Daejeon, South Korea, in 1938. He received a Master’s in Public Health from Seoul National University and graduated from medical school from Korea University. He and his wife immigrated to the United States in 1973 and moved to south Louisiana in 1979. He and his wife served the healthcare needs of Welsh and Iowa, practicing family medicine for almost 30 years.

In his free time, he enjoyed being a gentleman farmer, tending red Brangus and chickens on his small farm outside of Welsh. He was active in the Welsh Rotary Club and the Seoul National University Alumni Association.

