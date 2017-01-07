2017 Mardi Gras events scheduled

With the 2017 Mardi Gras season around the corner, several local events are scheduled to celebrate one of Southwest Louisiana’s most beloved traditions.

Although more events are still in the planning stage, festivities scheduled thus far in Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) will begin Saturday, Feb. 18 in Lake Arthur, with the annual chicken run and parade. Float registration and lineup will be held at Lake Arthur Park while horse rider and wagon registration and lineup will be at the Monlezun Boat Dock, both at 8 a.m. The run will begin at 9 a.m. from the park. Then at 2:30 p.m., the traditional Mardi Gras Parade will make its way down Arthur Avenue.

For more float/parade information contact Angela Landry at (337) 368-6848, April Richard at (337) 302-3520 or Clyde Schlesinger at (337) 329-4975. For information about horses or wagons, contact Kurt Viator at (337) 658-9153 or Rachael Viator at (337) 224-6632. Registration forms, rules and regulations can be picked up at Lake Arthur Town Hall.

Mardi Gras events for the City of Jennings on Satruday, Feb. 25, will begin with the annual Squeezebox Shootout Cajun Accordion Competition at Strand Theatre. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the unique competition will begin at 11:30. The celebration will continue with a DJ at Founders Park at 12:30 p.m. Food vendors will also be available at the park from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. A performance by Johnny Guinn will take place from 2-4 p.m. followed by the annual parade down Main Street at 4:30. For more information on all Jennings events, call 821-5531.