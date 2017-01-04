4-H and FFA Livestock Show approaching

Young livestock enthusiasts will soon have the chance to show off animals they raised for the upcoming Jeff Davis Parish Livestock Show and Sale scheduled this month.

Youth from fourth through twelfth grades will participate in the show scheduled from Sunday, Jan. 15, through Tuesday, Jan. 17, followed by the sale on Thursday, Jan. 19.

“Participants have been preparing their animals for months,” said Assistant Extension Agent Amy Welch. “Each year, we have 4-H and FFA youth from all over the parish bring the livestock animals they have been taking care of, often from the time they are born or hatched. They have invested their time, energy and often money to ensure these animals are well cared for, healthy and clean for the show.”

On Sunday morning, the hogs, sheep and goats may be brought into the barn and checked in by 10 a.m.

“Weigh-ins are from 3 to 5 p.m.,” said Welch. “Monday morning, at 8 a.m., the pig showing begins, followed by the goats and then sheep. All hogs, goats and sheep must be out of the barn by 6 p.m. when the cattle start coming in.”

Welch said the barn doors are closed between 9 and 10 p.m. and any cattle must be brought in before that time. No entries will be accepted before 6:30 on Tuesday morning, before the cattle, broiler and rabbit showing.

“All cattle must be in by 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning,” she said. “Weigh-in is from 7 to 8 a.m., and the show begins at 9 a.m. with dairy first, followed by beef. Broilers and rabbits must be checked in by 9:30 a.m., and showing begins at 10:30 a.m. All cattle, dairy and rabbits must be out of the barn by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.”

The livestock sale will be held on the following Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m. the multi-purpose building located at 810 South Lake Arthur Avenue.

“We will begin with buyer registration, followed by a meal,” said Welch. “At 6 p.m., we begin presenting the awards for the show, and the sale is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.”