A night in the life of a canine officer

(Editor’s Note: This story is part one of a two-part feature focusing on a Friday night ride-along Jennings Daily News joined with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.)

Every law enforcement officer experiences fluctuations in activity on any given day or night. Certain outside factors can sometimes influence the number of calls or the types of activity and create a varying degree of severity.

This past Friday, Jan. 13, which also featured a full moon, was one such night anticipated to bring a variety of interesting encounters.

“Experience tells us these two elements combined can bring out some interesting behavior in many people, especially in the criminal element,” said Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) Shift Supervisor Elam Fontenot. “We expect almost anything on any given night, but especially during a full moon.”

“We are a very pro-active criminal unit,” said JDSO K-9 Deputy Tyler Schexnayder. “Everyone in our agency is trained as a criminal unit to the same high standard, but we also each have our own unique strengths and weaknesses. As a team, we are particularly invested in seeking out and finding criminal activity in the parish. Individually, each member of our shift also possesses a unique combination of strengths that contribute to that overall team goal.”