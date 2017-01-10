ABOB to hold auditions for comedy show

A Block off Broadway (ABOB) Community Theatre will soon hold auditions for anyone interested in participating in a show paying Tribute to “The Carol Burnett Show”.

The show is will feature skit comedy scenes, as well as a variety of show production numbers and vocal selections from “The Carol Burnett Show”, which was popular on TV during the 70s. According to Director Joey Frazier-Cole, the tribute is a chance to re-live the fun and frivolity of the good old days.

“This tribute was chosen as all Carol Burnett material has stood the test of time,” Frazier-Cole said. “It was funny then and is funny now. The show is still in recent memory. Through PBS, ‘Mama’s Family’ and syndication, it is still viewed by millions and has a special place in the collective heart of America as one of the best variety shows ever offered on TV.”

Frazier-Cole said he had to be very selective in choosing material for the show. Because so many of Burnett’s songs and skits are iconic, recreating it would be extremely difficult.