Accept disappointment with grace

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

Disappointments are a part of life. Learning to accept them with grace and dignity is an important skill.

Complaining about them is normal but shouldn’t be done in excess. As I “preach” this, I am filled with conviction, as I know I’ve done more than my share of complaining in my life. I’ve gotten better than I used to be, but unfortunately, I still do it quite a bit more than I care to admit. What can I say? I’m a work in progress, as we all are.

The truth is, it takes a strong degree of self-control to resist the urge to gripe and complain when we are disappointed. In my occupation, I receive lots of complaints regarding public disappointment. It is often directed at me or the many other “faceless” individuals in my field for not performing in a manner to which the public believes we should. It’s nearly impossible to please everyone, no matter how much I would like to.

However, the job goes on and so does life. I can either roll with it and accept that not everyone gets everything they want, exactly the way they want it, or I can hold on to that disappointment and let it fester. That sounds like a pretty miserable way to go through life if you ask me. Some things are simply out of our control, and no matter how much we may cling to the “control freak” title, the truth is, we are not in control of the world around us, or anyone in it.

I myself prefer to focus on moving on. Life is too short and precious to linger on the what-haves, what-have-nots, could-haves or could-have-nots. I realize this is easier said than done. My opinion, and maybe suggestive advice, is to find a way to let go of life’s disappointments, and try not to take things so personally.

I firmly believe God does work in very mysterious ways and often disappointments are a way of teaching us those ways. Even when it doesn’t possibly seem like a letdown has anything positive to offer, maybe the good is the lesson that comes with the opportunity to practice forgiveness, acceptance and grace.

Sometimes learning to accept disappointments is a gift. We can’t always get what we want, even when we work for it.

Life is full of disappointments. How we choose to handle those disappointments will determine our success and personal happiness.