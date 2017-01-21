Ada LeJeune Lee

A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate the life of Ada LeJeune Lee will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, 2016, from 3:30-9 p.m. in Miguez Funeral Home chapel and will resume Monday from 8 a.m. until service time.

A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m Sunday by Deacon Mike Tramel.

Ada was born in Hathaway on March 9, 1929, to Amay and Eudia Miller LeJeune. She married Robert E. Lee III on Oct. 26, 1947. Ada enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, sewing, working in her yard and caring for others. She was very active and worked as the office manager of the Jeff Davis Parish Fair for 42 years. She enjoyed her work as a volunteer at OLHC/OLI Catholic School and Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care of Jennings. She was appointed to the Finance Committee at OLHC; a member of the Bereavement committee; Ladies Altar Society and Catholic Daughters.

Ada leaves behind her son, Steven R. Lee of Clear Lake Shores, Texas; one daughter, Virginia “Ginny” Lee Sonnier and son-in-law Mitchell Sonnier; and two granddaughters, Erica Lee David and Annie David Hebert.

Preceding her in death are her beloved husband, Robert E. Lee III; her son, Ervin Cort Lee; her parents, Amay and Eudia LeJeune; her sister, Eula Mae Semmes; and her brother, Joseph LeJeune.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Brian Wilder; Dr. Deborah Johnson; Dr. Rebecca Davis; Annette Dobson and Nicole Melancon; and the nursing staff at Jennings American Legion Hospital, as well as the Cancer Center of Acadiana.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Our Lady Immaculate school.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.