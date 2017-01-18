Adam Ulysse Trahan

A Mass of Christian burial for Adam Ulysse Trahan, 89, of Jennings will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home from 4-8:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 18, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. until the time of his funeral mass at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Ulysse was born in Maurice on Thursday, June 9, 1927, to Lawrence Trahan and Effie Breaux Trahan. He was called from this life on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Ulysse worked as a salesman until retiring. He loved to do carpentry work as well. Ulysse loved to barbecue for his family and friends, as well as watch comedians and, being one himself, by entertaining everyone and making them laugh. Ulysse was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ulysse is survived by his four children, Ronald James Trahan (Gayle) of Lafayette, Glenn John Trahan (Leslie) of Woodlands, Texas, Charlene Trahan Hamilton (David) of Lafayette and Wade Joseph Trahan (Rhonda) of Lafayette; his sister, Eva Lurline Rutledge of Evangeline; his nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Ulysse was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Effie Breaux Trahan; his beloved wife, Anna Mae LaBauve Trahan; and his brother, Gerald Trahan.

Carrying Ulysse to his final resting place in Greenwood Cemetery will be Carter Hamilton, Grant Trahan, Zane Prejean, Spencer Walker, Ryan Walker, Bill Gerard, Shayne Avant and Chris Mitchell.

