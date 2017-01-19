Alligator abode
Reptiles residing at the Gator Chateau inside the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park will be moving into a new, 4,800 square-foot home this year.
Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission Marketing Director Dione Sabelhaus said the two-room, climate controlled facility will provide a much larger home for the gators (and Pierre, the turtle), as well as a new space for tourism operations.
"The front portion of the building will be used for tourism, where visitors can stop in to learn about the parish and get recommendations on
