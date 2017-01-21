Alva Jane Mott Moore

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that her family announce the passing of Alva Jane Mott Moore, 75, of Jennings, who left this life on Jan. 19, 2017.

Funeral services for Alva were held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation was held at the funeral home from 3:30-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation continued from 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral service on Saturday.

Alva was laid to rest in St. Anthony Cemetery.

Alva was born in Iota to Oville and Edna Gary Mott on May 13, 1941. Alva was a homemaker who devoted her life to the care of her family. Alva loved to cook, visit with family and friends and go for walks. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was a kind and gentle person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Alva is survived by her two sons, Sidney Moore Adcock of Ragley and George Paul Moore (Lisa) of Deridder; her three daughters, Martha Jane Griffie (Michael) of Mechicslaug, Penn., Brenda May Moore of Deridder and Dessia Marie Oliver (Carl) of Deridder; her two brothers, Lee Ray Mott (Marie) of Roanoke and Webster Mott (Mildred) of Roanoke; her three sisters, Bursia Savoy (John) of Basile, Pearl Iguess (Kenneth Fontenot) of Welsh and Lola Nolan (Joey) of Jennings; her 16 grandchildren; 21e great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; as well as her three stepdaughters and one stepson.

Alva was preceded in death by her parents, Oville and Edna Gary Mott; her beloved husband, Oliver Sidney Moore; her four brothers, Oville Mott, Jr., Dewey Lee Mott, Austin Mott, Sr., and Theojune Mott, Sr.; and her two sisters, Faye Mott, and Anna LeJeune.

