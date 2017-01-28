Animal cruelty call leads to narcotics arrest

A Jennings woman was arrested on multiple narcotics charges after Jennings Police Department (JPD) received a call regarding a malnourished and neglected dog.

“We received the call at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday night,” said JPD Deputy Chief Danny Semmes. “Patrol officers responded to the call was at the address of 310 Eleventh Street. When officers entered the residence to talk to the home owner, 32-year-old Kacie Lynn Meaux, they immediately smelled the odor of marijuana.”

Semmes said numerous complaints in reference to an increase in drug traffic in and out of the house, combined with the odor of marijuana inside the house, contributed to the decision to call in narcotics agents.

“Upon arrival, permission to search the residence was obtained from the homeowner,” said Semmes. “A subsequent search revealed approximately two ounces of marijuana broken down for resale. Officers also found in the residence a smoking device that tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as a hand gun.”