Another heartbreaker: Late Saints’ surge downs Jennings 61-53

For three quarters of basketball, the Jennings Bulldogs looked as though they would finally get over the hump of beating the St. Louis Saints (STL) in district play. However, a late fourth-quarter surge and an abundance of missed free throws by Jennings left the Dogs with another heart-wrenching 61-53 defeat at the Saints’ hands. The Dogs played without senior Travis Etienne Jr., who was on an official visit to the University of Tennessee, but received big play from senior Cor’Darrius Ason who had 17 points to nearly pull off the win.

“When you play with Travis, you’re playing with probably the best athlete in the area and I would think he would have given us at least 8 more points,” said JHS Head Coach Logan Maddox. “I thought everyone stepped up tonight, but it just came down to two or three possessions in the game, and against a team like St. Louis, that’s all it takes sometimes. We emphasized getting through the third quarter and we did that, but I thought there was a two or three-minute span in the fourth where we got a little rattled.”

The two teams went into the fourth period tied at 47-47, and Jennings actually held a 50-49 lead early in that stanza. However, STL went on an 8-0 run late in the game to pull out the win.

STL (12-3, 1-0) jumped out to a 15-14 advantage in the opening period behind the hot shooting of Quinn Roan, who buried a pair of 3-balls early on, but Jennings stayed right on the heels of the Saints with 7 tallies from Sylk Woods and 5 from T.J. Ford.

The two squads went back-and-forth in the second stanza, with a total of 6 lead changes occurring. Jennings took a 29-27 edge with just under 3 minutes remaining in the half but STL responded with a pair of trifectas from Latrell Alfred and Benji Chatters to lead 33-29 with 1:45 remaining in the half. The Dogs (11-7, 0-1) weren’t done, as Davian Madden buried a 3-ball of his own to chop the lead to 33-32, and Ason converted a layup with .40 ticks left to give Jennings a 35-33 advantage going into the locker room.

It was more of the same in the third stanza, as the lead continued to tilt back-and-forth before STL grabbed a 45-40 advantage when Roan nailed a jumper from long-range. Jennings quickly answered right back when Ason pushed home a layup and Malik Joseph converted and old-fashioned 3-point play to knot things up at 45. The two sides each added another bucket to send the game into the final period dead-locked at 47-47.

After Ason converted a layup early in the fourth to give the Dogs the brief 50-49 advantage, the Saints rattled off 8 unanswered points to build a 57-50 cushion until Madden drained a 3-ball to cut it to 57-53. That would be as close as Jennings would get, as STL scored the final 4 points to win 61-53.