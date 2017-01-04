Area couple announces birth of daughter

Bryce Meaux and Rachelle Davy Comeaux of Lake Arthur announce the birth of their daughter, Blake Elyse Meaux, born Dec. 15, 2016.

She weighed three pounds, 10 ounces at birth and was 16 1/2 inches long.

Blake was welcomed home by her big brother, Tate Comeaux.

Maternal grandparents are the late Floyd Davy and Barbara Watson Gribble and paternal grandparents are Paul and Kim Meaux. Great-grandparents are Kenneth and Bert Bourgeois of Iowa, Steve Meaux of Gueydan, and the late Mitchel and Amy Davy and the late Curtis and Della Gilbert, all of Jennings.