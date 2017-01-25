Author’s works bring paranormal romance to SWLA

What began as casual writing while a woman waited for her children in a school pickup line is now a paranormal romance trilogy.

Lacassine native and Lake Arthur resident Lisa Coots’ “Coeur du Bayou” series features suspenseful and romantic happenings in Southwest Lousiana.

“It’s good, old fashioned spooky,” Coots said of her novels. “The town I write about in this trilogy is called Cypress Point but mentions towns like Lafayette and restaurants and places people will recognize.”

The characters’ names are recognizable, too, featuring Cajun staples such as Hebert, Bertrand and Fusilier.

The author has always had a passion for creative writing but never anticipated publishing a book until just a few years ago.

“I started a story out of boredom while sitting in the car lines at school,” she said. “I put it away for years but decided to get serious about writing when my kids were heading out of high school.”

In 2014, Coots released the first book in the “Coeur du Bayou” trilogy, “Promise.” The series continued with “Hope” and was followed up by “Magic.”

“The response from people has been such a thrill,” she said. “I had several people ask why I didn’t publish all three books at once. I didn’t do that to leave people on the hook; I did it for me. I felt if I didn’t finish and publish one book, I would never do it. Publishing ‘Promise’ gave me the courage to continue.”

Instead of tapping away at a computer, Coots prefers writing her first drafts by hand. She works several hours a day for about nine months to complete one book.