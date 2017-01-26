Baiting program to help curb crop losses

As rice farmers prepare to make decisions for the upcoming rice season, they will face many uncertainties regarding rice prices, significant fluctuations in fuel prices, fertilizer and equipment, as well as the implementation of government programs. Along with these concerns, they must also watch out for hordes of hungry blackbirds waiting to eat freshly-planted seed.

“Blackbird losses cause thin or failed stands, requiring farmers to spend more money replanting fields,” said LSU AgCenter Extension Agent Frances Guidry. “These are extra dollars our farmers just don’t have this year.”

Along with blackbirds, Guidry said farmers are also dealing with brown-headed cowbirds.

“This species make up a large percentage of the blackbird population and are responsible for destroying songbirds in tremendous numbers by laying their eggs in the songbirds’ nests,” said Guidry.

According to “The Birds of North America” (Number 47, 1993), with adequate nutrition, female cowbirds lay almost daily during the breeding season. One female may lay as many as 40 eggs each spring, all in the nests of other species. Not only will the cowbird lay eggs in the songbird nest, but also she will usually remove the songbird egg in the process. Even if she doesn’t, the cowbird egg has a shorter incubation period, so it will hatch first. Young songbirds cannot compete with the bigger cowbird chick, which the mother songbird feeds to maturity.

Ornithologists and farmers alike share a common concern for blackbirds and cowbirds, but farmers usually consider all blackbirds species as pests that eat freshly planted rice, thus causing decreases in yields and increases in costs.