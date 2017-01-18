Because of Faith: NICU mom creates support group

M others of premature and sometimes critically ill infants understand how difficult it can be to leave a child alone in a hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for any extended period of time, no matter how necessary it is.

After having five children, Kayla and Jason Berken, of Thornwell, thought they were prepared for anything when they discovered they would be having a sixth child. Weighing in at only one pound, 10 ounces, baby Faith entered the world extremely premature and brought with her a variety of complications and health conditions.