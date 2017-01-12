Bernice Fontenot Sonnier Cantrelle

1945 – 2017

Bernice Fontenot Sonnier Cantrelle, 71, died peacefully in her home in Jennings on Jan. 7, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church.

A native of Thornwell, she was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, where she served as a Catholic Daughter. She had worked as a caregiver to the elderly and will always be remembered as a loving wife, caring mother and a wonderful friend to all.

She is survived by her spouse, Phillip Cantrell, Sr., of Jennings; her daughter, Dainna Sonnier Tully (and husband Pete Tully) of Baton Rouge; her son, Dwayne Anthony Sonnier (and wife Lisa Daughenbaugh Sonnier) of Lake Charles; and three grandsons, Matthew Thomas Tully and Benjamin Luke Tully, both of Baton Rouge, and Parker John Sonnier of Lake Charles.