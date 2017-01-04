Best of the Best: American Legion 2016 Safety Officers of the Year

Two of Jennings’ finest were recognized this week by American Legion James O. Hall Post 19.

Jennings Fire Department (JFD) firefighter operator Shawn O’Quinn was announced as the 2016 Firefighter of the Year and Jennings Police Department (JPD) Ptn. Trevor Bullock was named 2016 Police Officer of the Year.

In a recommendation letter from JFD Chief Hulin Theriot, O’Quinn’s extensive experience, as well as his many years of service, were recognized.

“Shawn became a volunteer with the department in 1984 at the young age of 18,” said Theriot. “For the next four years, he worked as a volunteer and soon decided to make the fire service his career. He was hired on as a full-time firefighter operator for the City of Jennings on Oct. 3, 1988.