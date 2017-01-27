Betty Lou Bucklin Landry and Robert J. (Bob/Pluto) Landry, Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial for Betty Lou Landry, 83, and Robert J. Landry, 87, of Jennings will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, from 3:30-7:30 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 pm. by Sandra Hotard. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at 8 a.m. and will continue until the time of their funeral mass.

Betty and Bob will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Betty was born in Hathaway to Fred and Myrtle Phenice Bucklin on Saturday, May 20, 1933, and was called to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Betty was a homemaker who dedicated her life to the care of her family. Betty loved cooking, painting and sewing.

Bob was born in Lake Charles to Robert J. and Germaine Erie Patureau Landry, Sr. on Thursday, Jan. 31, 1929, and called to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Bob was a music educator, a job he loved. He was an active member of the Barber Shop Harmony Society for over 60 years and loved golf and hunting (especially with his brother, Johnny.)

Bob and Betty were very devoted to each other and together they loved to sing in nursing homes, at the War Veterans Home, at their church and for funeral services. They also enjoyed round dancing and entertaining family and friends with music and singing. Betty and Bob were loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Betty and Bob are survived by their five children, Robert J. Landry, III (Robyn) of Denver, Colo., Al Landry (Tammy) of Gurnee, Ill., Van Landry (Chuck Booksh) of Baton Rouge, Karen L. Fontenot (Brian) of Lake Charles and Jamie L. Perry (Allen) of League City, Texas; their daughter’s widower, Randy Rhodes of Franklin, Texas; Betty’s brother, Austin Bucklin (Margaret) of Jennings; her sister, Loris Woolley, of Houston, Texas; Bob’s two brothers, A.J. Landry (Margie) of Hattiesburg, Miss., and Johnny Landry of Lake Charles; his two sisters, Germaine Winn of Lake Charles and Frances Raley of Lake Charles; their 12 grandchildren, Chris and Kyle Rhodes, James and Katie Fontenot, Kelli Fontenot Weldon, Alexandra, Jacqueline, Lucas and Ryan Landry, Sarah Perry Fangman, Jill Perry Cruces and Beth Perry; their three great-grandchildren, Kelcie Alexander, Hudson Fangman and Henry Weldon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty and Bob are now rejoicing in heaven with their parents; their daughter, Jodie Rhodes; Betty’s two sisters, Sylvia Pilcher and Alma Waldorf; Bob’s brother, Hubert Landry, and his two sisters, Marie Reeves and Wana Duffy.

Carrying Betty to her final resting place in Calvary Cemetery will be Chris Rhodes, Kyle Rhodes, James Fontenot, Bryant Weldon, Mark Cruces, Glen Koppe, Lucas Landry and Ryan Landry. Carrying Bob to his final resting place in Calvary Cemetery will be Rob Landry, Al Landry, Van Landry, Brian Fontenot, Allen Perry, Rusty Cassidy, Chuck Booksh and Marcus Davis.

Honorary pallbearer will be Randy Rhodes.

The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers of Brookdale Senior Living Solutions of Lake Charles for their care and support of Betty and Bob during their stay there. They are also grateful to Heart of Hospice and Vicki Miller and her caregivers for the special attention given and relationships developed in Betty and Bob’s last days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “The Bob Landry Life of Music Award” and sent to J.D. Bank, P.O. Box 820, Jennings, LA 70546 (or via ACH from your bank to J.D. Bank.)

To honor Betty’s memory, you may make a donation to Alzheimer’s Research at brightfocus.org.

