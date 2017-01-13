Bid accepted on Welsh power extension

WELSH – With a bid accepted on the three-phase power extension project here, citizens could soon see work getting underway along Interstate 10.

During a special meeting Thursday night, the Board of Aldermen accepted a bid of $200,000 from Ernest P. Breaux Electrical out of New Iberia. Engineer Byron Racca of Meyer and Associates said the project was estimated to cost around $275,000. Awarding the contract is contingent upon TRS’ review, the company funding project.

The power extension is needed by TRS to remediate a chemical spill that took place in 2011 along I-10 in Welsh. Racca previously explained the cleanup requires a large amount of power.

TRS will be paying for the extension but Welsh will benefit from the project, according to Racca and town officials. Crews will tap into the power lines on N. Joseph Street that terminate south of Frontage Road. The power will extend to the north then west down a fence line. From there, crews will bore under interstate and extend town electricity north of the roadway, where it will permanently remain.

“For prospective investors, this means they would not have to pay to have power extended or ask the town to fund such a project,” Racca said. “So if people want to start developing the northern portion of the town, this will allow that to happen.”

He is not certain how soon the project will kick off because supplies need to be gathered. The project will not affect Welsh electricity customers or interstate traffic flow.